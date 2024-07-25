Oil Declines as China Concerns Eclipse US Stockpile Drawdown

A Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) oil pumpjack on Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. A decision by the US on Oct. 18 to ease sanctions in exchange for greater political freedom in Venezuela, has opened the doors for dealmaking and increased production that will enable the Latin American country's crude to reach global markets. Photographer: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, joining a retreat in commodities and equity markets, as a soft outlook for China’s economy outweighed lower US stockpiles.

Brent dropped to about $81 a barrel, after gaining 0.9% on Wednesday, with West Texas Intermediate below $77. While Beijing further eased monetary policy on Thursday, there’s underlying concern that its slowdown will hamper crude demand. Equities and commodities including copper were also lower.

Crude has eased from a peak at the start of the month amid concern about a soft demand outlook in Asia’s largest economy, as well as selling from trend-following commodity trading advisers. That has countered the lift from OPEC+ output curbs and expectations for US interest-rate cuts. More broadly, equities have fallen, including the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index.

On Wednesday, the US reported that commercial crude inventories fell by 3.74 million barrels, down for a fourth week, with stockpiles of gasoline and distillates also shrinking.

“The bullish impetus from constructive weekly EIA statistics yesterday has been swept under the carpet with concerns roaring back to the economy, notably that of China,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, group head of research at Onyx Capital Group. “Markets cannot be if but a little concerned when China’s PBOC delivered a second rate cut in one week to support activity.”

Crude imports by China — which sources supplies from across the globe including Russia, the Middle East and the Americas — were 2.3% lower in the first half on this year compared with the same period of 2023.

