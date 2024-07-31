Oil Jumps as Killing of Hamas Leader Reignites Geopolitical Risk

Storage tanks at the Torrance Refining Co. in Torrance, California, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The U.S. and its allies are discussing a coordinated release of about 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency stockpiles after Russias invasion of Ukraine pushed crude prices above $100. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped the most since April after Hamas said Israel killed its political leader, stoking tensions in a region that produces around a third of the world’s crude.

West Texas Intermediate climbed as much as 3.8% to top $77 a barrel. Hamas said the leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in an airstrike in Iran, while Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel has “prepared the ground for its severe punishment.” The conflict has escalated since last weekend, when a Hezbollah strike in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights killed 12, potentially jeopardizing the ongoing cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas.

Away from the Middle East, US crude inventories fell by 3.44 million barrels last week, government data showed. Stockpiles have slid for five straight weeks, the longest streak of declines since January 2022, leaving inventories at the lowest level since February.

The market has been assessing the risk that fresh escalation could affect production and exports, including from Iran. Crude prices haven’t reacted particularly sharply to recent developments in the war, which started in early October 2023.

“Right now, putting $2 of geopolitical risk premium back in the market is telling me the market is covering shorts, but not worried about a real supply event,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth.

In a sign that oil traders are hedging against further conflict, Brent call volumes were the highest since early June on Tuesday. A gauge of market volatility is also the highest since the start of the summer.

Traders are also monitoring an OPEC+ committee meeting that will take place on Thursday, as well as a Federal Reserve interest rate meeting later Wednesday, with rates expected to remain unchanged.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.