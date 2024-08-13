Oil Snaps Five-Day Rally as Mideast Risks Vie With IEA Outlook

Platform Hillhouse, an offshore oil and gas platform operated by DCOR, LLC, in the Dos Cuadras Field off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Nearly two dozen oil and gas platforms off the southern California coast should be fully removed when they stop producing, according to an Interior Department plan that will shape the end of the region's more than half-century legacy with offshore drilling. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped, breaking a five-day streak of gains, as traders weighed concerns about an escalation in the Middle East conflict against the prospect of a potential crude surplus.

WTI fell below $79 a barrel even as the US believes an attack by Iran on Israel has grown more likely and may come as soon as this week. Traders took a cue from the International Energy Agency’s monthly report, which indicated that global inventory declines should abate in the final quarter, putting the market at risk of a glut if OPEC+ proceeds with plans to boost supplies. That came a day after the cartel trimmed its demand forecasts for this year and next.

“I actually don’t think the increase in Middle Eastern tensions, even if that were to transpire into attacks, will lead to prices significantly higher,” Amrita Sen, director of research at consultant Energy Aspects Ltd., said in a Bloomberg television interview. “Unless and until there’s an actual supply outage, we aren’t going to see prices move up materially.”

Crude has rebounded from a multi-month low set earlier this month as worries about the health of the world’s two largest economies and the unwind of carry trades weighed on prices. Recent data showed record-low bullish bets in some parts of the oil market, suggesting there’s room for a potential recovery.

Timespreads are signaling underlying strength in markets, with the gap between WTI’s two nearest contracts widening further in recent sessions. The measure was $1.61 cents a barrel in the bullish backwardation pattern, compared with 74 cents at the start of last week.

