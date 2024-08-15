Oil Halts Two-Day Drop On Iran Tensions, Strong US Retail Sales

Oil storage tanks at the Enbridge Inc. Cushing storage terminal in Cushing, Oklahoma, US. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil moved higher after a two-day drop as anxieties over a potential Iranian attack on Israel and a strong US economic reading overshadowed persistent demand fears.

West Texas Intermediate soared to near $78 a barrel after falling more than 3% over the previous two sessions. Crude’s advance on Thursday was aided by gains in equities, after the latest reading on US retail sales underscored the strength of the world’s largest economy.

Two weeks after Iran vowed to retaliate for the killing of a senior Hamas leader on its soil, tension is building over what form the attack might take. Israel began talks with international mediators on Thursday about a proposed pause to the more than 10-month-old war in Gaza.

In China, apparent oil demand fell 8% from a year ago in July, government data showed, exacerbating the downbeat mood in Asia’s biggest economy.

Crude has fallen from a recent peak in early July, weighed down by a poor outlook for consumption in China, with gasoline demand in the Asian nation being damped by growing use of cleaner fuels. OPEC lowered its global demand forecast for 2024 in its monthly report issued earlier this week, while International Energy Agency data showed the market would be in surplus next quarter if the cartel went ahead with a plan to restore supply.

“Current market fundamentals suggest that OPEC+ is unlikely to increase production in the fourth quarter,” said Ole Hvalbye, a commodities analyst at SEB AB. “As we exit the Northern Hemisphere peak demand period, and assuming crude and product inventories stabilize according to seasonal patterns, a potential production increase from OPEC+ in October could lead to an oversupply.”

