Halliburton Notifying Oil Clients After Cybersecurity Incident

(Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co., the world’s biggest provider of fracking services, said it’s alerting customers and other stakeholders after an unauthorized third party gained access to its some of its systems.

The Houston oilfield contractor has activated its cybersecurity response plan that includes taking certain systems offline for protection as well as notifying law enforcement, it said in a filing with US regulators.

“The company’s ongoing investigation and response include restoration of its systems and assessment of materiality,” it said, noting that it’s still working to identify any effects from the incident.

With its global footprint, Halliburton is one of the industry’s largest contractors helping oil and natural gas companies from the US to Asia find underground pockets of hydrocarbons and complete new wells. The oil industry is becoming increasingly reliant on digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, to drill more wells for less money.

Halliburton said it first became aware of the attack on Aug. 21, releasing a company statement later that day of an issue affecting certain company systems.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.