Oil Erases 2024 Gain as Rising Supplies, Tepid Demand Fuel Gloom

Hussein Allidina, head of commodities at TD Asset Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the oil and energy markets.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil plummeted — erasing its gains for the year — after a deal to restore supplies from Libya turned traders’ attention back to concerns about tepid global demand for crude.

Global benchmark Brent dropped as much as 4.3%, diving below $75 a barrel and touching the lowest intraday price since mid-December 2023. The plunge came after a Libyan central banker said a deal that would revive the OPEC nation’s output appears imminent.

With the possibility of more than half a million barrels of Libyan crude coming back into the market, the focus is once again on tepid global oil consumption. Economic concerns in key consumer countries — including China and the US — have weighed on sentiment in recent months, with only occasional geopolitical concerns and minor supply disruptions masking the angst. Looking ahead, the market is bracing for OPEC+ to gradually restore production, starting with 180,000 barrels of daily supplies within weeks.

“Investors may wait to hear what OPEC+ does with production in October before building up the courage to buy the dip,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth.

The concerns about China have only grown louder in recent days after a drumbeat of economic data over the weekend raised doubts that the world’s top crude importer may struggle to meet this year’s economic growth target.

The US, meanwhile, is laying the groundwork for new sanctions on Venezuelan government officials in response to Nicolás Maduro’s disputed reelection, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. The measures target key leaders that the US says collaborated with Maduro to undermine the July 28 vote.

