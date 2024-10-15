Oil Swings Around $70 With Risk to Middle East Supplies in Focus

Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, joins to talk about the outlook for oil amid U.S. election.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated around $70 a barrel after slumping on Tuesday, as traders continued to monitor the outlook for next year and the risk of escalation in the Middle East.

West Texas Intermediate and Brent flipped between small gains and losses. The benchmarks both sank more than 4% in the prior session after reports that Israel had agreed to avoid oil facilities in its planned response to Tehran’s recent missile strike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday asserted that the country was free to act as it chose in a counter-strike. Israel launched a fresh attack in southern Beirut on Wednesday, despite Lebanon saying that it received some form of guarantee from the US that Israel will ease its offensive.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have started efforts to contain an oil leak from subsea pipelines off the nation’s key Kharg Island terminal in the Persian Gulf. The leak led to two oil slicks. While the cause was unclear, it heightened the focus on Iran’s export facilities as a result of tension in the region.

This week’s selloff sent oil below the 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages, which are closely watched technical indicators that could spur more selling from trend-following firms known as commodity trading advisers.

Crude has had a roller-coaster ride this month, with prices buffeted by tensions in the Middle East, as well as China’s efforts to revive domestic growth. Traders have also been weighing the market’s outlook for next year, with the International Energy Agency on Tuesday flagging prospects for a global glut.

“We would be somewhat surprised if the geopolitical risk premium has disappeared for the time being,” said Norbert Rucker, an analyst at Julius Baer. “Looking beyond the geopolitical noise and sentiment swings, we see the market heading toward a supply surplus by 2025.”

Later Wednesday, traders will also monitor an industry report on US stockpiles for insights into consumption in the biggest oil user before official data on Thursday. Last week, stockpiles swelled by 5.81 million barrels, their biggest increase since late April.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

--With assistance from Devika Krishna Kumar.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.