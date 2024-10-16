Oil Steadies as Traders Weigh Middle East Risks, China’s Outlook

Crude remains in a high volatile environment as Israel sustains an attack on Iran's oil facilities. Energy trader Rebecca Babin explains.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied, after four days of declines, as traders weighed potential risks to production in the Middle East, while another economic briefing in China left investors underwhelmed.

Brent held above $74 a barrel, after losing almost 7% over the prior four sessions, while West Texas Intermediate neared $71. After advancing in early trade, Brent pared gains, in line with other commodities, after China’s announced stimulus for the housing market fell short of expectations.

Both benchmarks slid this week after reports that Israel would avoid strikes on Iran’s crude facilities in retaliation for an Oct. 1 attack. Meanwhile, US stealth bombers hit weapons storage sites linked to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen and Israel stepped up air strikes on Lebanon.

“Focus remains on the Middle East and the timing and content of the long-announced retaliation attack from Israel,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at A/S Global Risk Management. “This morning, further details were released about the Chinese fiscal easing measures. The market was disappointed with the content.”

Oil prices have been buffeted this month as concerns over the conflict in the Middle East, which supplies about a third of the world’s crude, were pared by increasing bearish signals. Rising production from outside OPEC and sluggish demand growth will lead to a “sizable surplus” next year, barring any major disruption to flows, the International Energy Agency said this week.

In the US, an industry group reported that American crude stockpiles fell 1.6 million barrels last week. That would be the first decline in three weeks if confirmed by official data later Thursday.

