UK Slaps Largest Sanctions Yet on Russia’s Oil Tanker Fleet

(Bloomberg) -- The UK issued a fresh round of sanctions on Russian oil and gas carriers, and said three government bodies will act to challenge vessels hauling fuel for Moscow in the English Channel with dubious insurance.

In London’s largest package of measures against Russian shipipng yet, 18 oil tankers and four liquefied national gas carriers were sanctioned, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

It added that the UK’s Joint Maritime Security Centre and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency are working alongside the Department for Transport to challenge shadow fleet vessels with questionable insurance status while near UK waters.

In the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, Moscow established a shadow fleet of vessels in order to keep its supplies moving. Of the ships sanctioned by the US, EU and UK to date, almost a third are already back at work. Measures imposed by the UK have been the least effective so far.

READ: Russian Tanker Sanctions Fail to Stop Ships Hauling Moscow’s Oil

But there has also been concern about the insurance status and quality of many of the vessels, which risk an environmental disaster on European shores.

Thursday’s measures bring the total number of ships designated by the UK to 43, FCDO said.

