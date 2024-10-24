Oil Recovers After Two-Day Drop as Traders Eye Mideast Conflict

An imbalance in oil supply and demand is increasing pressure on the highly-anticipated U.S. Presidential election.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a two-day decline, with traders kept on edge by several potentially pivotal market drivers.

West Texas Intermediate advanced about 1.5% to trade above $71 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent rose to near $76. WTI earlier spiked as much as 2.5% and pushed past its 50-day moving average of about $71.65, a technical level that can contribute to accelerated buying from algorithmic traders, before the gain faded.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high. The US has signaled to Saudi Arabia it’s ready to help defend the kingdom in the event of an escalation in the conflict. The New York Times reported that Iran has ordered its armed forces to be prepared for war, though it’s also trying to avoid it.

The market is also monitoring any possible changes to output plans from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies as well as the outlook for the US election, which is now less than two weeks away.

The array of looming potential catalysts has spurred frenzied trading in options markets as traders seek to protect against price swings, while volumes have been comparatively more limited in futures. Oil has been whipsawed this month by the tensions in the Middle East, as well as concerns that the market may face a glut next year, driven by output growth from non-OPEC+ producers and plans by the cartel to ease curbs.

“The market is not exactly paralyzed, but uncertainty makes investors understandably and justifiably pragmatic,” said John Evans, an analyst at brokerage PVM. “It appears that they find it unnecessarily risky to leave positions open for more than a day, or maximum two.”

Some signs of softer pricing have arisen in recent days. On Thursday, WTI’s nearest contract settled at its narrowest premium to second-month futures since mid-June, though it remains in the backwardation structure that indicates tight supplies.

