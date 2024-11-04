Oil Erases Gains as Investors Shift Focus to Tight US Election

Waqar Syed, head of institutional Research at ATB Capital Markets, talks to us on how a Trump or Harris victory could impact the oil market.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil surrendered gains after rallying on OPEC+’s supply-cut extension and Middle East tensions while investors shifted focus to the tight US presidential election.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed just below $72 a barrel on Tuesday after climbing almost 3% in the previous session. Brent erased the day’s advance to trade down 4 cents at $75.05.

Polls suggest the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris remains close, with the outcome likely to reshape US trade, foreign, security and climate policies and hold far-reaching consequences for commodity markets. Crude’s tight trading pattern was matched by the US greenback.

The US election remains on a knife’s edge after months of intense campaigning. A second Trump administration is expected to be more welcoming to the US shale industry and more skeptical of renewables. Separately, RBC Capital Markets LLC has said such an outcome may shift foreign policy, with the possibility of tighter sanctions against Iran, but looser curbs on Russian oil flows.

The current US administration “hasn’t enforced any sanctions,” said Amrita Sen, director of research at consultant Energy Aspects Ltd. “In fact, it’s encouraged people to buy Iranian oil because that’s what keeps prices down. Just enforcing Iranian sanctions would be enough to take 1 million barrels off of the market.”

The US benchmark has lost more than 10% since the end of June on disappointing Chinese demand and rising supply from the Americas, a trend that has prompted the OPEC+ alliance to push back a plan to restore production. Tensions in the Middle East have also buffeted prices as Israel faces off with Iran after more than a year of conflict.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Rafael threatened disruptions at US offshore oil and natural gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Among producers, Shell Plc said it would evacuate some non-essential personnel in the area.

