Oil Drifts Lower After Trump Jolt as Traders Weigh Market Effect

Robert Yawger, energy futures strategist of Mizuho Americas, says oil will likely face challenges in maintaining its price above US$70.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower after a roller-coaster session on Wednesday as traders speculated on how Donald Trump’s presidency will affect the market and the US dollar halted its post-vote surge.

West Texas Intermediate slipped to near $71 a barrel after swinging in a range of almost $3 in the previous session. Global benchmark Brent traded near $74.

Trump’s election as US president spurred the biggest jump in the dollar since September 2022, pressuring commodities priced in the currency, though the greenback weakened on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. said a Trump presidency may be net bearish for crude prices on prospects for higher production and new tariffs that may further crimp China’s economy.

The Republican victory is set to shake up US energy and environmental policy, with sweeping implications for oil production, offshore wind development, as well as electric vehicle sales.

“There are several opposing forces,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “On the bullish side, you have the potential for stricter enforcement of sanctions against Iran and more upside to 2025 US GDP growth. However, USD strength, and the prospects for an increase in oil-and-gas leasing on federal lands is more bearish.”

Crude has largely swung around current levels since mid-October, even in the face of a host of conflicting forces. A bout of volatility spurred by tensions in the Middle East last month failed to shake prices out of the recent range. Top trader Vitol Group said that while the market looks slightly bearish next year, it’s too early to be certain that it will be oversupplied.

“There’s clearly a little bit of concern around the balances for 2025; that’s what’s driving the market,” Russell Hardy, chief executive officer of the trading giant, said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit in Singapore, noting scope for supply growth in the US, Guyana and Brazil.

Still, the market is “not in bad shape,” he added, with crude and some petroleum products in a bullish backwardation structure in which closer-dated futures trade at a premium to further-out contracts, signaling solid demand.

Traders are looking ahead to a number of key events this week, such as a meeting of China’s top legislative body and an anticipated Federal Reserve rate-cut later on Thursday.

On the weather front, Hurricane Rafael slammed Cuba with Category 3 winds, though the system is expected to weaken before reaching the US coast around the Gulf of Mexico. The threat to oil production has fallen to about 1.55 million barrels a day as the storm’s direction shifted eastward.

