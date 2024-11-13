Oil Edges Higher With IEA’s Supply Glut Warning Limiting Gains

James Demmert, chief investment officer of Main Street Research, talks about Occidental Petroleum's performance in the market.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher but remained broadly caught in its recent narrow range as a warning from the International Energy Agency about oversupply next year capped gains.

Brent futures climbed toward $73 a barrel, heading for a third small daily recovery from its recent tumble. Key timespreads for the global benchmark have firmed in a sign that the market’s malaise may have eased.

Still, traders are faced with the outlook for a surplus of more than 1 million barrels a day next year and potentially an even bigger one if OPEC+ decides to press ahead with supply hikes.

Crude has alternated between weekly gains and losses since mid-October, with traders weighing OPEC+ supply moves, US monetary policy, and the risks to oil-demand growth, especially in China. There’s widespread concern that the global market will flip to a glut next year, with Morgan Stanley trimming its price forecasts this week citing the softening outlook.

“The coming weeks will be critical in shaping the near-term outlook for the oil market,” said Ole Hvalbye, an analyst at SEB AB. “The continued strength of the US dollar is exerting downward pressure on commodities overall, while ongoing concerns about demand growth are weighing on the outlook for crude.”

The Middle East was also in focus. Israel was rushing to prepare a cease-fire deal in Lebanon as the government adjusted to the prospect of Trump’s White House return, according to a Washington Post report.

In the US, the American Petroleum Institute reported US crude inventories fell 800,000 barrels last week, with levels at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub shrinking by a larger 1.9 million barrels, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

