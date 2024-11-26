Oil Falls as Mideast Cease-Fire, Bearish US Data Weigh on Market

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a third session as speculators seized on news of a truce in the Middle East to dump long positions heading into the US Thanksgiving holiday.

A 60-day cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah began Wednesday, a first step in ending a conflict that has roiled the Middle East for more than a year. Investors positioning for a further unwinding of geopolitical risk dragged West Texas Intermediate near $68 a barrel in thin holiday trading.

In the US, tumbling gasoline and diesel futures also weighed on the oil market. Inventories of the motor fuel reached a multiyear high last week, according to fresh government data, while diesel demand plunged to a 15-year seasonal low. Prices for both fuels touched the lowest in more than week.

Still, this weekend’s gathering by OPEC and its allies is keeping a floor under crude. The producer group is expected to delay a production restart planned for January. Key timespreads strengthened Wednesday on expectations that the cartel will stave off a looming supply glut.

Crude has traded in a narrow $5 range this month, buffeted by weak fundamentals and uncertain geopolitical risk. At the moment, the market is contending with myriad bearish headwinds: muted demand from top oil buyer China, a nascent global supply glut and easing tensions in the Middle East. The options market has begun pricing in fading geopolitical risk, and hundreds of thousands of bullish calls expired worthless Tuesday.

The second presidency of Donald Trump remains a wildcard for investors, with sanctions on Russian and Iranian supplies in question and talk of tariffs raising concerns about higher gasoline and energy costs for US consumers.

