Oil Extends Gain With Focus on Supply Uncertainty, Weaker Dollar

Oil storage tanks at the Sunoco LP Terminal in Crockett, California, US, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. Oil began 2025 by rising to the highest level since November, boosted by a report of shrinking crude stockpiles in the US and bullish technical indicators. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a string of small gains as uncertainty over global supplies lingered, while an industry report flagged another increase in US crude stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate advanced to approach $73 a barrel, aided by a weaker dollar that makes commodities priced in the US currency more appealing.

Crude has risen this week on the prospect that supplies may tighten as oil flows through a key Kazakh pipeline were reduced and as OPEC+ considers whether to push back a planned production increase.

Trading has calmed after a tumultuous start to the year, with prices locked in a narrow range this month as the market becomes increasingly numb to the array of changes that US President Donald Trump is seeking to implement.

“Prices will likely remain rangebound, continuing to move with headlines,” Royal Bank of Canada analysts including Brian Leisen wrote in a note, adding that “as more time passes without the market realizing a substantial catalyst,” traders will tend to position themselves closer to average prices.

In the US, the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase in commercial inventories last week, which would be the fourth straight buildup if confirmed by official data later on Thursday.

