Alberta’s Smith Sees No Tariff-Related Slowdown to Oil Output

Danielle Smith, Alberta's premier, speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. The leaders of all Canadian provinces and territories are meeting in the US capital Wednesday to take their arguments against tariffs to American lawmakers, business groups and labor leaders.

(Bloomberg) -- One of the very first headlines from the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference offers a sneak peek into what is likely the biggest theme coming into 2025: tariffs.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she doesn’t see a slowdown related to oil output and that she hopes to speak with US officials to discuss them. Her comments come right before US Energy Secretary Chris Wright is set to take the stage.

Concerns about tariffs and the ripple effects they’d have on an already-shaky outlook for oil demand have gripped markets.

