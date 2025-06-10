OPEC secretary-general takes aim at net-zero targets ‘detached from reality’

Haitham al-Ghais, secretary-general, OPEC, delivers a speech at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The secretary-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries says there’s no peak in oil demand on the horizon.

Haitham al-Ghais made his remarks in a speech to the Global Energy Show in Calgary.

He says primary energy demand is forecast to rise by 24 per cent between now and 2050, surpassing 120 million barrels a day.

Al-Ghais says that will require US$17.4 trillion in investment over that time.

He says the prediction isn’t based on ideology, but on data.

Al-Ghais says OPEC takes climate change “very, very seriously,” but he criticized net-zero targets that he calls “unrealistic,” “fixated on deadlines” and “detached from reality.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press