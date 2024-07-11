S&P/TSX composite up almost 200 points, U.S. stock markets mixed amid tech slump

BNN Bloomberg's Paul Bagnell looks at how North American markets are shaping up for the trading day.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index rose almost 200 points Thursday, helped by strength in the telecom, utility and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed as large tech names weighed on Wall St.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 193.90 points at 22,544.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.39 points at 39,753.75. The S&P 500 index was down 49.37 points at 5,584.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 364.04 points at 18,283.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.40 cents US compared with 73.42 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 52 cents at US$82.62 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$42.20 at US$2,421.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 10 cents at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.