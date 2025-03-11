ADVERTISEMENT

S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stocks continue to fall amid North American trade tensions

By The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index continued its losses Tuesday, while U.S. markets also fell as tariff tensions between the two countries mounted.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 132.51 points at 24,248.20 on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 478.23 points at 41,433.48. The S&P 500 index was down 42.49 points at 5,572.07, while the Nasdaq composite was down 32.23 points at 17,436.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.20 cents US compared with 69.19 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was up 22 cents at US$66.25 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$4.45 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$21.50 at US$2,920.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.