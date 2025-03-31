Energy and telecom help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

The TMX broadcast centre is pictured in Toronto on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Strength in the energy and telecommunication sectors helped Canada’s main stock index rise in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.79 points at 24,831.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 97.11 points at 41,681.01. The S&P 500 index was down 27.80 points at 5,553.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 262.69 points at 17,060.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.54 cents US compared with 69.90 cents US on Friday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.67 at US$71.03 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up five cents US at US$4.12 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$40.70 at US$3,155.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 10 cents US at US$5.03 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2025.