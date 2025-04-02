S&P/TSX composite up ahead of Trump tariff announcement, U.S. stocks also higher

The TMX Market Centre at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Chloe Ellingson/Bloomberg)

TORONTO — Stock markets in Canada and the United States were up in late-morning trading ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest announcement of tariffs expected after the markets close.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.06 points at 25,088.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 157.26 points at 42,147.22. The S&P 500 index was up 21.06 points at 5,654.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 97.92 points at 17,547.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.87 cents US compared with 69.70 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was down eight cents US at US$71.12 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 12 cents US at US$4.07 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$17.30 at US$3,163.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny US at US$5.05 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.