S&P/TSX composite up more than 300 points

TORONTO — Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shot higher in early trading as they looked to regain some of the ground lost following U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement last week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 353.38 points at 23,212.84 shortly after markets opened

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,070.81 points at 39,036.41.

The S&P 500 index was up 149.14 points at 5,211.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 542.13 points at 16,145.39.

Stock markets had fallen after Trump announced plans for so-called reciprocal tariffs on countries around the world, prompting increased fears of a global recession.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.56 cents US compared with 70.29 cents US on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.