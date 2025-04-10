North American markets open in the red on day after Trump-infused rally

Canadian and U.S. stock markets fell at the start of trading, giving up some of the gains made Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s partial tariff pullback

The S&P TSX composite index was down 571.79 points at 23,155.24.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 571.79 points at 23,155.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 700.78 points at 39,907.67. The S&P 500 index was down 109.19 points at 5,347.71, while the Nasdaq composite was down 459.62 points at 16,665.35.

Stock markets soared on Wednesday after Trump posted on social media that he would pause the “reciprocal tariffs” he enacted on a wide swath of countries.

However, a 10 per cent baseline tariff remains in place and Trump hiked the tariff rate on goods coming from China to 125 per cent.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.12 cents US compared with 70.67 cents US on Wednesday.

