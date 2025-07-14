S&P/TSX composite finishes higher

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index closed at a record high on Monday on strength in industrials and technology, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 175.60 points at 27,198.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 88.14 points at 44,459.65. The S&P 500 index was up 8.81 points at 6,268.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 54.80 points at 20,640.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.03 cents US compared with 73.08 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$1.47 at US$66.98 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$4.90 at US$3,359.10 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.