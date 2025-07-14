S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in the technology and industrial sectors helped offset weakness in base metal and energy stocks, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.21 points at 27,081.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.63 points at 44,330.88. The S&P 500 index was down 3.19 points at 6,256.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.39 points at 20,622.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.06 cents US compared with 73.08 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down 43 cents US at US$68.02 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$8.80 at US$3,355.20 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.