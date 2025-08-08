S&P/TSX composite, U.S. markets rise in late-morning trading Friday

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index and U.S. markets were trading modestly higher by late-morning Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.57 points at 27,785.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 69.35 points at 44,037.99. The S&P 500 index was up 29.37 points at 6,369.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 126.42 points at 21,369.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.71 cents US, unchanged from Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was up 21 cents US at US$64.09 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$39.90 at US$3,493.60 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2025.