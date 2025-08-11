S&P/TSX composite closes slightly higher

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

TORONTO — Strength in consumer cyclical stocks helped Canada’s main stock index finish slightly higher on Monday, while U.S. markets lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.55 points at 27,775.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 200.52 points at 43,975.09. The S&P 500 index was down 16 points at 6,373.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 64.62 points at 21,385.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.54 cents US compared with 72.72 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was up eight cents US at US$63.96 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$86.60 at US$3,404.70 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.