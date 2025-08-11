Tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

TORONTO — Strength in technology stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.34 points at 27,794.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 143.06 points at 44,032.55. The S&P 500 index was down 0.09 points at 6,389.36, while the Nasdaq composite was up 35.81 points at 21,485.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.51 cents US compared with 72.72 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was down nine cents US at US$63.79 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$87.00 at US$3,404.30 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.