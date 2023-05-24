(Bloomberg) -- A lot of people are banking on inflation slowing significantly this year — none more so than everyday shoppers, who have been squeezed by higher prices across the board. Supermarkets like Marks & Spencer, which reported full-year results this morning, say they’re doing everything they can to keep prices down, at the expense of margins. The UK’s hotter-than-expected inflation reading today might make things a bit more challenging, though that’s not deterring Marks & Spencer shares, which jumped to the highest level in more than a year at the open.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Marks & Spencer Group Plc: The food and clothing retailer plans to reinstate its dividend amid rising revenue and as a long-promised turnaround finally seems to be delivering results.

M&S expects “modest” growth in revenue from almost £12 billion the retailer reported for the year to April 1

SSE Plc: The British power generator will expand its green spending plan by £18 billion after earnings almost doubled last year.

The company reported earnings per share of 166 pence, higher than its guidance of 160 pence and nearly double last year’s haul

Competition and Markets Authority: A group of five major banks unlawfully exchanged sensitive information on UK bonds, the antitrust agency said

The CMA provisionally found Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada unlawfully shared competitively sensitive information in chatrooms between 2009 and 2013

UK Inflation: Britain pulled out of a seven-month stint of double-digit inflation in April, but the sharp decline still marked the third consecutive month that price pressures have been stronger than feared.

The Consumer Prices Index fell to 8.7% in April from 10.1% the previous month

It marked the biggest drop in the annual inflation rate in more than 30 years, but economists had expected a reading of 8.2%

In Westminster

Just six weeks ago, the International Monetary Fund had Britain stuck at the bottom of the Group of Seven growth table, facing much the same ignominy as Rishi Sunak’s favourite football team. Yet while Southampton FC has succumbed to its plight — the only side mathematically doomed to relegation ahead of Sunday’s Premier League finale — Sunak’s Britain has staged a somewhat miraculous comeback, Bloomberg’s UK Business Editor Julian Harris writes. That’s according to the IMF at least, which said the economy would grow 0.4% this year, instead of contracting 0.3% as previously predicted.

Meanwhile, the opposition’s pick to manage the economy outlined plans for a more activist state if her party comes to power, saying a Labour government will invest in strategic industries to boost Britain’s economic self-reliance. “There’s an emerging global consensus building about security, resilience and strength,” Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said in an interview with the Bloomberg UK Politics Podcast

In Case You Missed It

Online grocer Ocado Group Plc, a stock-market darling in the early part of the pandemic, is set to get the boot from the FTSE 100 Index after a prolonged slump in the shares. Engineering company IMI Plc may be poised to join the index, according to indicative results on Tuesday by London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s FTSE Russell unit. Ocado’s exit would mark another blow to the UK’s ambition to become a tech hub by 2030.

Richard Branson’s space-launch firm Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. will permanently cease operations after failing to find a buyer for the whole company. US rivals Stratolaunch LLC, Rocket Lab USA Inc. and Launcher Inc. will pick up assets, including the modified Boeing 747 nick-named Cosmic Girl, in a fire sale for an earthly price of about $36 million.

Looking Ahead

Johnson Matthey Plc, Tate & Lyle Plc and Pets at Home Plc top the billing on the earnings front tomorrow as the current reporting season draws to a close. Specialty chemicals company Johnson Matthey is expected to report an almost 20% slump in adjusted operating income for the year ended in March, estimates compiled by Bloomberg show, while packaged food company Tate & Lyle probably saw its earnings jump.

Pets at Home raised its profit outlook for fiscal 2023 in January after dog and cat owners splashed out over Christmas, though growth was likely subdued. The stock is among the biggest gainers on the FTSE 250 Index this year but has come off its May high.

