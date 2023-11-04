(Bloomberg) -- Marks & Spencer Group Plc is betting on a profitable holiday season with plans to open nine stores across the UK in November.

The retailer has spent £80 million ($99 million) on the high street push, the Telegraph reported. The effort includes new branches in popular shopping locations like Birmingham’s Bullring, Manchester’s Trafford Centre and the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex.

The move comes as retailers are at pains to win back customers as higher inflation and a cost-of-living crisis following the pandemic curbed sales for emblematic British high street chains. Now, as inflation eases, M&S, Tesco Plc and John Lewis Partnership Plc are hiring temporary staff to help cope with expected Christmas traffic.

Six of the stores being opened are M&S’s larger format shops where it sells food, clothing and homewares, while three are standalone food halls, the newspaper reported. The retailer is reopening three other shops that have been refurbished.

Still, almost a third of British consumers are planning to reduce Christmas spending this year as the burden of lofty inflation weighs on shoppers, according to research published in October from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

M&S is trying to broaden the appeal of its high-end grocery division by selling more staples and offering more affordable prices to encourage shoppers to turn to the retailer for their full weekly shop rather than just occasional purchases.

The London-headquartered retailer is set to report results on Nov. 8.

