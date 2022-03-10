(Bloomberg) -- Marks & Spencer Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe is stepping down after six years in the role, ceding the job to Stuart Machin.

Rowe will step down at the company results on May 25, the U.K. retailer said Thursday. He joined the company at the age of 15 and worked his way to the top, holding several leadership roles before taking over as CEO in 2016.

Rowe has overseen a difficult time at M&S, steering it through the pandemic, closing more than 60 stores and adapting the company to the rise in online shopping. Under his leadership, M&S started a joint venture with Ocado Group Plc and also improved its long-suffering clothing business.

“It has been an enormous privilege to lead the business I love and have spent almost all my career working for,” Rowe said in the statement.

The company’s stock has dropped 31% this year.

