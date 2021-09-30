(Bloomberg) -- Marks & Spencer Group Plc plans to reach net-zero emissions across its supply chain by 2040 in a substantial expansion of its sustainability program.

The British clothing and food chain will target scope 3 emissions, which include those outside of its direct operations, as it aims to eradicate its carbon footprint ten years before the U.K. government’s own plan, according to a statement. The “resetting” of M&S’s plans will focus on rapid decarbonization, cutting a third of its its annual emissions by 2025 from the 5.7 million-metric ton 2017 baseline.

In the 2030s, 14% of the company’s decarbonization will be done via removal offsets, a spokesperson for the company said, adding it will constantly review this as it invests in new technologies and solutions.

“Our plan is based on reduction, not relying on offsets and that’s why we’re placing importance on improving carbon literacy in colleagues and engaging suppliers now,” the spokesperson said.

The measures include the designation of “carbon champions” across the retailer’s staff to better understand carbon-related risks. M&S, which has hundreds of stores across the U.K., is also launching an incentive program to encourage customers to donate clothes rather than throw them away.

The company said it will work with suppliers, which account for 97% of its scope 3 emissions, to “find new and better ways of doing things.” This includes reducing food waste, plastic packaging and committing to zero deforestation in palm oil and soy sourcing, as well as sourcing more sustainable fibers.

“This won’t be easy,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe in an emailed statement. “We need to transform how we make, move and sell our products to customers and fundamentally change the future shape of our business.”

