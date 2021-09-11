(Bloomberg) -- Marks & Spencer Group Plc may scale back its French business after European border controls affected supplies to its Paris shops, the Daily Mail reported, without saying where it got the information.

The British retailer is expected to close stores and may stop selling some of its popular products in France. An announcement could be made in the next few weeks, according to the report.

It’s unclear how many of its 20 stores will shut, with a final decision depending partly on the commitment of its two French franchise partners.

M&S declined to comment to the newspaper about store closures. “We operate a franchise business in France and are undertaking a review of the model with our two partners,” a spokesman said earlier.

