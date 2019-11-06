(Bloomberg) -- Marks & Spencer Group Plc is still waiting for its hefty overhaul to bear fruit, as the U.K. retailer’s clothing business remains a drag despite more buoyant food sales.

Clothing and home sales for the first half were down 5.5% on a comparable basis, well below a company-compiled analyst estimate for a 4.3% decline; food revenue rose 0.9%, compared with a 0.3% growth estimate.

Key Insights

M&S Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe said the turnaround is starting to take effect, but its update included a laundry list of woes, ranging from an inadequate supply chain to a bloated real-estate portfolio.

The company said it sees some improvement in its business for the second half, but warned that business conditions remain challenging -- a tune we’ve heard often before from M&S.

M&S’s year has been marked by high-profile exits, with the head of clothing and chief financial officer leaving, while M&S dropped out of the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

M&S’s tie-up with online food retailer Ocado Group Plc was unveiled as a key e-commerce drive, but questions remain over how transformative the deal will be.

Market Reaction

Shares have fallen 23% this year so far. The company cut its first-half dividend to 3.9 pence from 6.8 pence a year earlier.

Get More

See more details here.

Read the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rebecca Smith in London at rsmith599@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sunil Kesur at skesur@bloomberg.net, Eric Pfanner

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.