(Bloomberg) -- Marks & Spencer Group Plc reported strong holiday sales growth as shoppers splashed out on premium Christmas food and gifts.

Comparable sales rose almost 10% in grocery and almost 5% in clothing and homeware in its fiscal third quarter, beating analysts’ estimates, M&S reported Thursday. Clothing and home also gained the highest full price market share for over a decade, indicating that the retailer’s long-awaited turnaround is continuing to gain traction.

M&S said full-year results will be in line with market expectations, but warned broader expectations for economic growth are uncertain and that higher wages and business rates will increase costs.

Chief Executive Officer Stuart Machin and Chairman Archie Norman are starting to make headway with M&S’s transformation after previous management teams struggled for decades. They are seeking to attract consumers for their full weekly food shop and persuade them that their clothing is stylish and good quality.

Previous progress allowed M&S to reinstate the dividend in November for the first time since 2019. The stock more than doubled last year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.