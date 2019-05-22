12m ago
Marks & Spencer Says $763 Million Ocado Fundraising Underwritten
Bloomberg News,
Marks & Spencer Group Plc said a 601 million-pound ($763 million) shareholder rights issue to finance a deal with online grocer Ocado Group Plc was fully underwritten, giving the U.K. retailer a boost as it shuts stores to adjust to rising competition.
- The news came as the main street retailer reported mixed financial results, with profit falling for another year but coming in slightly ahead of expectations. Full-year sales fell slightly more than analysts predicted in the clothing and home business, but a bit less than they reckoned for the food unit.
Key Insights
- The rights issue will represent about 20% of the existing issued share capital. That will help fund the company’s agreement to buy half of Ocado’s U.K. business for 750 million pounds, taking its food offerings online.
- Profit keeps falling as the company has failed to keep up with the rise of e-commerce. It’s currently in the middle of yet another turnaround program, which is being led by Chairman Archie Norman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe.
- M&S is attempting to restore its fortunes by expanding its food range while lowering prices and improving quality, style, price and sizing of its clothing division. M&S said Wednesday that it will open larger, “higher volume” food stores with good parking, while scaling back low-volume, higher-cost Simply Food stores.
- The company said performance will be weighted toward the second half of the year.
Market Reaction
- M&S shares have fallen by 9.7 percent over the past 12 months.
