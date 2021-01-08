(Bloomberg) -- Marks & Spencer Group Plc warned that Brexit is complicating doing business in countries such as Ireland and the Czech Republic.

Deliveries to countries in the European Union where the retailer operates, also including France, are facing red tape and may eventually attract tariffs, Marks & Spencer said Friday. The company is working to mitigate the impact.

Brexit is becoming a headache for Marks & Spencer’s international operations, as its Irish stores recently have suffered some food shortages. That comes as the U.K.’s new lockdown weighs on its domestic business.

Sales fell by 7.6% on a like-for-like basis in the quarter through Dec. 26, as weaker clothing revenue outweighed strong demand for food.

The company said business remains “very challenging” in the near-term as the lockdown forces retailers to shut cafe and restaurant operations.

The stock fell as much as 2.4% Friday morning in London. Shares in Mark & Spencer lost more than a third of their value in 2020.

