Marks & Spencer Says CFO Humphrey Singer Plans to Step Down

(Bloomberg) -- Marks and Spencer Group Plc Chief Financial Officer Humphrey Singer plans to leave the business and the company is looking for a successor.

Singer’s departure date hasn’t yet been decided and he’s working with Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe to ensure a smooth transition, the retailer said Saturday in a statement.

“After 18 months of working with Steve to lead the transformation strategy and rebuild the finance function I have decided that now is the right time to move on,” Singer said in the statement.

The departure date will be confirmed “in due course,” M&S said.

