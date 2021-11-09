(Bloomberg) -- Marriott International Inc., buoyed by rebounding travel demand, is pushing ahead with expansion, both on land and at sea.

The world’s largest lodging company is inviting loyalty members to set sail. Marriott, which has more than 7,900 hotels around the world, is adding the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to its loyalty program, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The company will let customers apply loyalty points toward savings on the company’s cruise ships. The yacht’s first cruise is next year.

Marriott is also optimistic that it can fill up more rooms on land. The company has more than 200,000 rooms under construction, Chief Executive Officer Tony Capuano said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“I think that optimism is really based on our belief in the long-term future of tourism and travel,” Capuano said.

