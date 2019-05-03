(Bloomberg) -- Marriott International Inc. Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and plans to stay in the role while undergoing treatment, the company said in a statement.

Sorenson, 60, rose through his company’s ranks to CEO in 2012, becoming the first non-family member to lead the company founded by J. Willard Marriott in 1927. In 2016, Sorenson completed the $13.6 billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, making Marriott the industry’s largest player.

“The cancer was discovered early. It does not appear to have spread and the medical team -- and I -- are confident that we can realistically aim for a complete cure,” Sorenson said in a message to company employees.

Sorenson’s treatment for the stage 2 cancer will begin with chemotherapy next week, followed by surgery toward the end of the year, according to the statement.

Cancer of the pancreas isn’t one of the most common, but it’s one of the deadliest. Fewer than 7 percent of patients survive more than five years after being diagnosed, in part because the lack of early symptoms leads to late diagnosis.

