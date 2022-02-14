Marriott Family Member Set to Take Over as Board Chairman

(Bloomberg) -- David Marriott, whose grandfather founded what would become the world’s largest hotel company, is taking over as chairman of Marriott International Inc.

Marriott, who started at the company in 1999, joined the board last year in anticipation of taking over the chairman’s role from his father Bill Marriott, who is shifting to chairman emeritus.

The moves will be effective after the company’s annual meeting, according to a statement on Monday.

Bill Marriott was chief executive officer of the company for 40 years before retiring in 2012. He was elected chairman in 1985.

The company also said that Isabella Goren, a former chief financial officer at American Airlines, is joining the board.

(Updates with details from statement.)

