Marriott International Inc. is expanding its home-sharing business to the U.S. as Airbnb Inc. siphons away travelers, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The world’s largest hotel company plans to launch the U.S. home-sharing business in May, said the person, who asked not to be identified before a formal announcement is made. Marriott, which declined to comment, already operates a home-sharing business in a handful of European cities, including London, Paris and Rome.

Marriott Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson has said that his company doesn’t compete directly with Airbnb because the home-sharing service attracts mostly budget-minded customers.

The Wall Street Journal reported Marriott’s plans earlier Monday.