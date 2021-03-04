(Bloomberg) -- Marriott International Inc., the world’s largest lodging company, is offering a financial incentive to hotel workers who receive Covid-19 vaccines.

The company will provide the equivalent of four hours pay to employees at hotels it manages in the U.S. and Canada once the workers have completed the vaccination course, according to a statement Thursday.

Marriott, which had a record loss in 2020 after the pandemic froze global travel, said it views the distribution of vaccines to travelers and hospitality workers as a key driver of an economic recovery.

While it is strongly encouraging employees to get vaccinated, it is not mandating the shots, Marriott said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.