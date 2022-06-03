(Bloomberg) -- Marriott International Inc. said it is suspending all operations in Russia after sanctions increased the difficulty of doing business in the country.

“We have come to the view that newly announced US, UK and EU restrictions will make it impossible for Marriott to continue to operate or franchise hotels in the Russian market,” the company said Friday in a statement. “We have therefore made the decision to suspend all Marriott International operations in Russia.”

US hotel companies took a measured approach to Russia operations in the early months of the war in Ukraine, promising to pause new developments but keep existing properties open. The companies have stressed that they don’t own real estate in Russia, but rather license brands and operating systems to local partners.

