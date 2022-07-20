(Bloomberg) -- Former Marshall Wace portfolio manager Ramesh Karthigesu’s hedge fund gained more than 15% in the first half, as a market downturn leaves rivals struggling to recoup losses.

The Kaizen Asia Pacific Master Fund, which takes long and short positions on equities across the region, returned more than 8% in June alone, said people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Karthigesu, chief investment officer of Hong Kong-based Kaizen Capital Partners, and the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Shiong Tan declined to comment.

The returns are a rare feat in Asia, where hedge funds have been punished for bullish bets on China’s technology stocks. More recently, investors have been dumping growth stocks globally as interest rates rise.

A Bloomberg gauge of hedge funds worldwide that bet on stocks dropped 11% in the first six months, while a Eurekahedge index tracking Asia-focused funds declined 13%.

The uptick at Kaizen adds to gains after the fund surged 47% in 2020 following its trading start in April that year. It ended 2021 up 12%, said two of the people. The firm oversees about $380 million, one of them added.

The fund made money from both bullish and bearish wagers last month. A driver for its return was turning more positive on Chinese stocks when they rebounded, said one of the people. China’s CSI 300 index gained 9.2% in June.

Karthigesu was portfolio manager of Marshall Wace’s Pan Asia fund between 2013 and 2019 before striking out on his own. He also worked for UBS Group AG’s O’Connor hedge fund unit and Ellerston Capital as a portfolio manager earlier in his career, according to a document prepared for fund investors last year.

Kaizen mainly invests in stocks listed on Asia-Pacific markets, including Hong Kong, mainland China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia, according to the document.

