Marston Owner Is Said to Weigh Options for U.K. Debt Collector

(Bloomberg) -- Intermediate Capital Group Plc is working with advisers as it explores an exit from its investment in Marston Group, one of the U.K.’s largest debt enforcement firms, people familiar with the matter said.

The alternative asset manager is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to review options for Marston, which it has owned since 2016, according to the people. The business could fetch at least 600 million pounds ($724 million) in a sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Marston is contracted by government, businesses and individuals to help collect money from those in debt. No final decisions have been made and ICG may still decide against a sale in the short term, the people said.

Representatives for ICG and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

