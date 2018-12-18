(Bloomberg) -- Martha McSally, the Arizona Republican congresswoman, will join the U.S. Senate in January, Governor Doug Ducey announced.

McSally, a blunt-talking former Air Force combat pilot, has been seen as a rising star in the Republican Party. She is a favorite of Senate leadership including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had urged her appointment. McSally ran unsuccessfully for Senate earlier this year against Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, losing narrowly.

"With her experience and long record of service, Martha is uniquely qualified to step up and fight for Arizona’s interests in the U.S. Senate," Ducey said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Senator Jon Kyl, who was appointed to be a temporary custodian of the seat vacated by the death of John McCain, announced last week he would step down at the end of the year. McSally will serve until 2020 when there will be a special election to fill McCain’s remaining two years.

