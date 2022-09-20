(Bloomberg) -- A sheriff in Texas said he had opened a criminal investigation into who had “lured and transported” migrants in his state to Martha’s Vineyard, a resort island off the coast of Massachusetts.

“If you or someone you know has been impacted, please email,” the sheriff, Javier Salazar of Bexar County, said Monday on Twitter.

Salazar’s office said the migrants, who had been at the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio, were persuaded to leave and “flown to Florida, where they were ultimately left to fend for themselves in Martha’s Vineyard.”

A Democrat, Salazar was last elected in Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, in 2020.

Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes to Martha’s Vineyard, best known as a summer resort for wealthy vacationers. About 50 migrants were on board.

The planes “were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske told Fox News Digital.

In a press conference Monday, Salazar said the migrants were Venezuelans and in the US legally.

University of Texas at Austin law professor Jeffrey Abramson said the flights could have violated Texas laws prohibiting human trafficking if the migrants were “involuntarily lured onto planes and transported out of Texas by false and fraudulent promises of jobs in Massachusetts.”

In Martha’s Vineyard, church and community groups quickly stepped up to help the migrants, according to reports from the island, but local lawmakers also expressed anger at the unexpected arrivals.

Salazar’s office said that it’s preparing to work with federal law enforcement if needed. In the press conference, he said agents from his office’s organized crime task force are working on the investigation, though it’s too early to determine which laws may have been broken.

Biden Accuses Republicans of Using Migrants as ‘Props’

Republican governors in border states have been sending thousands of people north -- more than 10,000 from Texas alone -- to Democratic-led cities including New York, Washington and Chicago, saying they should help handle the results of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

In the past week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent buses carrying migrants to just outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington.

DeSantis, frequently mentioned as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, defended his actions.

“We are not a sanctuary state, and we will gladly facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions,” he said last week.

(Adds details from fourth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.