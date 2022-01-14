18m ago
Martin Shkreli Fined $64m, Banned From Pharma Industry: NY AG
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Vyera Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Martin Shkreli will pay $64 million and be banned from the pharmaceutical industry for life after a court found the company violated antitrust law, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a tweet Friday.
Shkreli is serving a seven-year prison sentence for securities fraud committed while running two hedge funds.
Read More: ‘Pharma Bro’ Company Vyera Settles Suit Over Drug Pricing (2)
To view the source of this information click here
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.