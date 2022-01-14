(Bloomberg) -- Former Vyera Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Martin Shkreli will pay $64 million and be banned from the pharmaceutical industry for life after a court found the company violated antitrust law, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a tweet Friday.

Shkreli is serving a seven-year prison sentence for securities fraud committed while running two hedge funds.

