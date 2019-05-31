Martin Shkreli Sues From Prison Over His Ouster From Retrophin

(Bloomberg) -- Martin Shkreli sued the former chief executive officer of Retrophin Inc. and two other executives for at least $30 million, claiming they conspired to oust him from the company for their own benefit. Shkreli started Retrophin after teaching himself biology.

Shkreli, 36, was sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing $11 million to repay investors after the hedge-fund-manager-turned-drug-executive, lost money on risky trades.

He became notorious in 2015 while serving as chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, which he started after being ousted from Retrophin a year earlier. At Turing, he hiked the price of a life-saving drug by more than 5,000 percent. The controversial price increase was unrelated to his criminal case.

